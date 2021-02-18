Twiggs County Schools names Dr. Mack Bullard as new superintendent

|
Listen to the content of this post:
JEFFERSONVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Twiggs County Public Schools has a new superintendent who is coming from the Bibb County School District.
During a called school board meeting Thursday night, the Twiggs County Board of Education named Dr. Mack Bullard as the new Superintendent of Schools.
Currently, Dr. Bullard serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources with the Bibb County School District. He has served for more than 25 years in the Georgia public education system. He was as an Assistant Professor in the Educational Leadership and Instruction Department of the University of West Georgia, Director of Student Services in Clayton County, Principal and Assistant Principal in Clayton County Schools, and Special Education teacher in the DeKalb County School System.
“We are very excited for Dr. Mack Bullard’s selection as Superintendent in Twiggs County,” said Bibb County School District Superintendent Dr. Curtis Jones said. “He is going to do an amazing job! As our Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, he demonstrated the competence, open communication and loyalty that everyone could believe in, and I’m sure he is going to take those qualities to Twiggs and help them continue on their road to success.”
According to a news release from Twiggs County Schools, Dr. Bullard is expected to provide leadership and strategic direction to the planning and implementation of all human resources functions and human resources matters in accordance with the district’s mission, vision, and goals. This includes attracting, recruiting, selection, hiring, developing, retaining, and succession planning of a highly effective staff.
Dr. Bullard attended Morris Brown College, in Atlanta, Georgia where he earned a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Psychology. He earned a Master’s of Education Degree from the State University of West Georgia and a Doctor of Philosophy Degree (Ph.D.) from the University of Southern Mississippi in Educational Administration and Supervision.
Dr. Bullard is a member of the American Association of School Administrators, American Association of School Personnel Administrators, Georgia Association of Educational Leaders, and the Georgia Association of School Personnel Administrators.
He is married and has two children.