Bibb School Board approves synthetic turf at Thompson Stadium

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School Board voted Thursday to approve a new synthetic turf athletic field at Thompson Stadium in east Macon.
Sports Turf Co. — the same company that provided the synthetic turf field at the Ed Defore Sports Complex football field and the existing synthetic track at Thompson Stadium — will install the field.
Upgrades will be paid for through 2021 Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) funds.
Board members also received updates and a conceptual plan for other upgrades at Thompson Stadium, which will also be paid for using 2021 ESPLOST funds.
Improvements will be performed in two phases.
Phase I will include the new turf field, as well as new video scoreboards, an LED sports lighting package, expanded seating capacity (1,500 additional), about 572 new parking spaces, a new high jump , new discus and shotput, new bus parking, new ticket booth, and upgrades to the existing fieldhouse.
Phase II will include a new concessions plaza and modifications of the existing plaza, additional parking and modifications to existing lots, new entry and exit lanes and new identification signage.
Click here for more information.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.