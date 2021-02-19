City of Warner Robins re-opening to the public

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — City building in Warner Robins will begin gradually re-opening to the public on Monday, February 22.

Each public building will follow social distancing guidelines, which means a limited number of people will be allowed in buildings.

Mayor Randy Toms says the safety, health, and well being of residents, employees and elected officials is top priority. He says they’re working closely with state and local health departments, other local elected officials and leaders to monitor the spread of the COVID-19.

Residents are still encouraged to utilize online services, and make appointments with respective departments as necessary.

For appointments visit www.wrga.gov or call 478-293-1000.