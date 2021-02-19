Warner Robins getting new indoor pool

Listen to the content of this post:

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An indoor pool is coming to Warner Robins after getting a thumbs up from Houston County officials.

All three city mayors, the county school board, and the county commission chairman agreed on the plan for the pool.

The group says the pool will be located across from Freedom Field on property owned by the Houston County School District.

According to Mayor Randy Toms, Warner Robins will own the pool, but the school district will be in charge of construction and management.

Mayor Toms says right now the county doesn’t have the swim facilities it needs. He says the $7 million pool will be worth it.

“It was asked for, for so long,” Toms said. “So we decided to partner together on a county-wide SPLOST project to get the funding and we were able to get that passed in the referendum and get the money, funding source coming in for this project, and I think it just highlights another area of need.”



Mayor Toms says the pool will be open to the public and used to host national swim meets. He is not sure on the completion date.