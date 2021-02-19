Dublin VA helps Veterans Health Administration vaccinate one million vets

|
DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Veterans Health Administration reached a milestone, vaccinating one million veterans with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
That effort includes the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center administering nearly 8,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine to local veterans and approximately 2,350 second doses.
“We are encouraged by the number of Middle-Georgia Veterans we have been able to vaccinate so far and look forward to meeting VA’s goal of offering vaccines to all eligible Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated,” said Carl Vinson VA Medical Center Director David L. Whitmer. “Offering vaccines to our veterans is one of our top priorities and will help us move past this pandemic together.”
The Carl Vinson VA began COVID-19 immunizations in December 2020. On President’s Day, the Carl Vinson VAMC staff in Dublin, Macon, Warner Robins at the VECTR Center, Brunswick and Tifton collectively delivered over 1,000 doses.
Veterans who would like additional information can visit the VA COVID-19 vaccines webpage.