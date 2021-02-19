UPDATE (Friday, February 19 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
27137
Listen to the content of this post:

GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/19/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 800,959 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Friday, February 19, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1791 9649.26 56 155
Atkinson 754 9051.62 16 112
Bacon 1010 8856.54 26 74
Baker 154 4942.23 7 31
Baldwin 3663 8244.8 99 290
Banks 1521 7611.85 30 173
Barrow 7820 9052.71 112 545
Bartow 9856 8897.64 176 697
Ben Hill 1450 8711.32 55 146
Berrien 995 5161.86 28 66
Bibb 12471 8196.52 336 1590
Bleckley 773 6021.19 32 45
Brantley 854 4447.45 25 67
Brooks 888 5646.34 37 85
Bryan 2396 6122.08 28 162
Bulloch 4954 6234.03 47 192
Burke 1635 7318.06 31 138
Butts 1936 7690.47 67 108
Calhoun 439 6949.5 14 71
Camden 3002 5567.09 25 114
Candler 714 6588.54 33 59
Carroll 6853 5705.18 117 286
Catoosa 4950 7197.8 54 209
Charlton 1006 7591.88 17 54
Chatham 17999 6160.33 335 1424
Chattahoochee 2637 24532.51 9 22
Chattooga 2051 8281.51 57 152
Cherokee 19546 7331.12 241 1091
Clarke 11812 9101.63 105 444
Clay 177 6199.65 3 9
Clayton 20418 6697.98 352 1189
Clinch 692 10396.63 21 62
Cobb 54284 6866.28 806 2701
Coffee 4101 9527.9 119 605
Colquitt 3222 7098.01 62 221
Columbia 10335 6515.12 144 430
Cook 1123 6440.33 34 104
Coweta 7722 5080.23 143 265
Crawford 497 4064.44 13 59
Crisp 1300 5832.47 41 146
Dade 1065 6589.53 9 51
Dawson 2499 9248.36 34 216
Decatur 2022 7681.79 51 135
DeKalb 50387 6352.74 727 4025
Dodge 1060 5199.9 54 105
Dooly 714 5328.36 28 82
Dougherty 5204 5788.33 258 934
Douglas 10581 6965.49 147 721
Early 956 9422.43 40 65
Echols 352 8868.73 2 11
Effingham 3455 5396.25 54 216
Elbert 1471 7764.58 44 115
Emanuel 1673 7381.75 51 117
Evans 717 6709.09 12 68
Fannin 1926 7317.63 51 157
Fayette 5792 4927.52 123 214
Floyd 9106 9113.66 158 763
Forsyth 15696 6216.07 138 866
Franklin 2229 9554.63 36 142
Fulton 72634 6608.01 1016 4084
Gilmer 2321 7387.72 61 189
Glascock 137 4528.93 6 18
Glynn 6213 7220.47 142 413
Gordon 5794 9981.22 87 281
Grady 1459 5945.4 42 162
Greene 1406 7511.89 42 120
Gwinnett 78774 8111.46 857 4906
Habersham 4504 9834.06 134 453
Hall 23529 11402.53 365 2201
Hancock 790 9642.38 54 96
Haralson 1587 5165.68 31 61
Harris 1940 5588.85 45 138
Hart 1623 6216.72 34 108
Heard 580 4688.76 13 37
Henry 16678 6953.05 232 484
Houston 9161 5833.58 155 631
Irwin 657 6964.91 15 77
Jackson 7849 10507.36 116 443
Jasper 618 4352.42 16 57
Jeff Davis 1211 7994.45 35 96
Jefferson 1520 9926.21 50 141
Jenkins 695 8104.01 36 78
Johnson 774 8011.59 40 94
Jones 1491 5214.93 35 134
Lamar 1215 6280.04 37 93
Lanier 473 4569.61 8 25
Laurens 3562 7531.29 134 332
Lee 1519 5068.23 44 172
Liberty 2631 4250.13 47 193
Lincoln 476 5858.46 16 45
Long 624 3133.32 11 45
Lowndes 7167 6080.01 126 333
Lumpkin 2625 7765.81 51 261
Macon 568 4373.27 21 75
Madison 2532 8390.5 35 131
Marion 363 4377.19 14 31
McDuffie 1551 7181.55 37 136
McIntosh 579 3974.74 13 50
Meriwether 1399 6655.57 43 123
Miller 603 10461.49 4 31
Mitchell 1457 6605.91 70 218
Monroe 1737 6264.65 76 168
Montgomery 691 7491.33 19 40
Morgan 1096 5726.83 13 74
Murray 3813 9470.7 65 216
Muscogee 12504 6525.21 309 982
Newton 6704 5966.85 177 547
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24709 0 385 1154
Oconee 2680 6421.16 56 117
Oglethorpe 1096 7191.6 23 69
Paulding 9446 5474.61 143 296
Peach 1706 6231.96 43 194
Pickens 2290 6829.7 47 175
Pierce 1161 5940.14 38 121
Pike 961 5095.44 21 62
Polk 3644 8380.48 67 337
Pulaski 573 5260.26 29 49
Putnam 1643 7507.43 46 135
Quitman 75 3269.4 1 9
Rabun 1408 8289.18 36 141
Randolph 442 6544.27 31 76
Richmond 18261 9029.37 335 1180
Rockdale 5338 5621.31 122 763
Schley 199 3772.51 3 20
Screven 768 5525.18 16 62
Seminole 707 8685.5 15 62
Spalding 3533 5112.14 122 373
Stephens 2825 10730.02 70 238
Stewart 753 12285.85 21 120
Sumter 1745 5935.58 85 251
Talbot 357 5797.34 15 35
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 1 9
Tattnall 1755 6906.46 36 108
Taylor 474 5956.27 21 67
Telfair 690 4410.64 41 66
Terrell 531 6271.41 38 104
Thomas 3370 7584.79 105 315
Tift 3332 8160.67 91 401
Toombs 2747 10180.48 83 158
Towns 970 8060.5 37 118
Treutlen 610 8932.49 19 49
Troup 5438 7722.9 157 444
Turner 575 7119.86 29 85
Twiggs 486 6010.39 28 85
Union 1893 7471.88 62 186
Unknown 3025 0 11 49
Upson 1685 6412.45 95 158
Walker 5700 8188.48 69 232
Walton 7167 7480.12 190 431
Ware 2834 7904.5 124 316
Warren 352 6756.24 9 43
Washington 1555 7659.34 47 103
Wayne 2514 8387.27 65 244
Webster 97 3803.92 4 12
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2835 8926.88 60 272
Whitfield 14013 13387.53 199 682
Wilcox 449 5108.08 27 67
Wilkes 636 6351.11 16 63
Wilkinson 688 7713.87 22 113
Worth 1132 5620.1 54 161
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,455,383 (6,988,224 reported molecular tests; 467,159 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 800,959 (11.5% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 54,434 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 14,530 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Friday, February 19, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.

Previous articleGovernor Kemp Rolls Out “Faith Protection Act” Legislation
mm
Tucker Sargent
(478) 745-4141 ext. 310 Tucker Sargent joined the 41NBC news team in April 2012. He's from Alabama, but you won't catch him saying "Roll Tide!" Tucker grew up near Auburn before moving to north Alabama. He graduated from Danville High School in 2007 and loves to return to the Tennessee Valley any chance he gets. He moved back south to Troy, Alabama after high school, where he graduated from Troy University in 2011 with a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism. He interned in Huntsville at WAAY-TV before joining 41NBC. His passion is sports, and his favorite teams are the Auburn Tigers and Troy Trojans. On the weekends you can catch Tucker watching college football on Saturdays and NASCAR on Sundays! He's proud to call middle Georgia home for now and could always use a story idea from you, so don't hesitate to get in touch with him!