GMC convalescent plasma drive exceeds weekly goal for COVID-19 fight

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Students and employees rolled up their sleeves to help save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, February 8th, Georgia Military College in Milledgeville partnered with LifeSouth to host an on-campus convalescent plasma drive.

The event was open to students, staff and community members who have recovered from COVID-19. The plasma is then used by area hospitals to help current COVID-19 patients recover from the virus.

“Our campus is proud to partner with LifeSouth to facilitate this drive. This is just one more way we hope to contribute to the fight against COVID and partner with our amazing community,” GMC Lake Country Regional/Milledgeville Campus Director, Nelson Kraft, said. “We are incredibly thankful to the members of the GMC Family who have been affected by COVID and chose to donate their plasma.”

LifeSouth reports a total of 13 people completed the process of donating convalescent plasma. That number exceeds the weekly regional number of donations needed to meet community needs.

“This is a big deal because we have a weekly goal of twelve plasma donations for our Region,” said LifeSouth Community Blood Centers Donor Recruiter, Tiffany Rolle. “GMC exceeded our weekly goal in just one day, at just one drive. That’s outstanding.”

Rolle says donations collected from the GMC-Milledgeville campus plasma drive will be used to provide much-needed medical care to critical COVID-19 patients at one or more of the 30 hospitals and medical centers LifeSouth serves in Georgia.