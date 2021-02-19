Monroe County Middle, High School students to return to normal schedule

Listen to the content of this post:

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Middle and High School students in Monroe County will return to a five day schedule next month.

The School Board says the return date, barring any major changes in community spread is Monday, March 15.

For parents of students in grades 6-8 who wish to change the placement for their child, have until February 26 at 5 p.m. to do so. Please see the application link here or on our system website.

The School Board wants to remind everyone masks are required at all times for students in grades 6-12, except for times when social distancing is possible and while eating breakfast and lunch.