Staying dry and cool this weekend

We are finally done with the rain here in Middle Georgia for at least a few days.

Saturday will start out cold with lows in the upper 20’s, but thanks to plentiful sunshine we will be warming up into the mid 50’s through the rest of the day.

More of the same is expected on Sunday, but as high pressure moves off to the east, clouds will start to push into the area.

This will be keeping temps overnight a little warmer, but it also ushers in our next chance of rain.

By Monday, a weak front will push through the southeast, bringing that next chance of rain.

It doesn’t look like we will be seeing any thunderstorms, but showers could have some heavy rain.

Behind this front, high pressure will move back into the area and bring with it a nice warm up.

Highs on Thursday will be warming back to the 70’s with increasing clouds and an isolated chance for overnight showers.

By next Friday, another larger storm system is poised to move toward Middle Georgia.

Still not looking like a big storm threat (thankfully), but we will continue to watch it.

Regardless, we could still see some rainfall as we head into next week.

