UPDATE (Saturday, February 20 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Cases reported in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 20, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 803,349 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1794 9665.43 56 156
Atkinson 755 9063.63 16 114
Bacon 1010 8856.54 26 74
Baker 154 4942.23 7 31
Baldwin 3668 8256.05 100 292
Banks 1524 7626.86 30 176
Barrow 7842 9078.18 113 549
Bartow 9909 8945.48 177 702
Ben Hill 1450 8711.32 55 146
Berrien 996 5167.05 28 67
Bibb 12555 8251.73 337 1592
Bleckley 774 6028.98 32 45
Brantley 853 4442.25 26 67
Brooks 888 5646.34 37 85
Bryan 2402 6137.41 28 162
Bulloch 4976 6261.72 47 194
Burke 1640 7340.44 31 138
Butts 1941 7710.34 67 108
Calhoun 439 6949.5 14 71
Camden 3010 5581.93 25 114
Candler 714 6588.54 33 60
Carroll 6864 5714.33 117 286
Catoosa 4969 7225.43 57 214
Charlton 1007 7599.43 18 55
Chatham 18069 6184.29 337 1429
Chattahoochee 2645 24606.94 9 22
Chattooga 2056 8301.7 58 152
Cherokee 19624 7360.37 243 1096
Clarke 11833 9117.81 106 445
Clay 177 6199.65 3 9
Clayton 20511 6728.49 355 1194
Clinch 692 10396.63 21 62
Cobb 54441 6886.14 814 2714
Coffee 4105 9537.2 119 608
Colquitt 3229 7113.43 64 223
Columbia 10356 6528.36 144 431
Cook 1123 6440.33 34 104
Coweta 7753 5100.62 143 269
Crawford 498 4072.62 13 59
Crisp 1303 5845.93 41 147
Dade 1068 6608.09 9 51
Dawson 2510 9289.07 34 217
Decatur 2030 7712.18 52 135
DeKalb 50562 6374.8 732 4036
Dodge 1063 5214.62 55 105
Dooly 717 5350.75 28 82
Dougherty 5207 5791.67 262 940
Douglas 10625 6994.46 147 722
Early 957 9432.29 40 65
Echols 353 8893.93 2 11
Effingham 3471 5421.24 54 216
Elbert 1471 7764.58 44 115
Emanuel 1676 7394.99 51 117
Evans 719 6727.8 12 68
Fannin 1933 7344.22 51 157
Fayette 5823 4953.89 124 214
Floyd 9131 9138.68 158 766
Forsyth 15751 6237.85 138 867
Franklin 2233 9571.78 36 143
Fulton 72842 6626.93 1022 4106
Gilmer 2328 7410 61 189
Glascock 137 4528.93 6 19
Glynn 6231 7241.39 142 413
Gordon 5829 10041.52 91 283
Grady 1463 5961.7 43 162
Greene 1408 7522.57 42 121
Gwinnett 79005 8135.24 864 4920
Habersham 4510 9847.16 135 454
Hall 23556 11415.61 367 2204
Hancock 792 9666.79 54 97
Haralson 1590 5175.44 31 61
Harris 1948 5611.89 45 139
Hart 1623 6216.72 34 108
Heard 585 4729.18 13 37
Henry 16740 6978.9 236 485
Houston 9215 5867.97 155 631
Irwin 657 6964.91 15 78
Jackson 7866 10530.12 116 446
Jasper 620 4366.5 16 57
Jeff Davis 1213 8007.66 35 97
Jefferson 1522 9939.27 50 141
Jenkins 695 8104.01 36 78
Johnson 774 8011.59 40 93
Jones 1504 5260.4 36 137
Lamar 1220 6305.89 37 95
Lanier 474 4579.27 8 26
Laurens 3568 7543.98 134 332
Lee 1521 5074.91 44 172
Liberty 2642 4267.9 47 194
Lincoln 477 5870.77 18 45
Long 625 3138.34 11 45
Lowndes 7182 6092.74 126 335
Lumpkin 2634 7792.44 52 261
Macon 569 4380.97 22 75
Madison 2533 8393.81 37 131
Marion 363 4377.19 14 31
McDuffie 1556 7204.7 37 137
McIntosh 582 3995.33 13 50
Meriwether 1402 6669.84 43 123
Miller 602 10444.14 4 31
Mitchell 1458 6610.45 70 219
Monroe 1746 6297.11 76 169
Montgomery 693 7513.01 19 40
Morgan 1098 5737.28 13 74
Murray 3822 9493.06 65 218
Muscogee 12537 6542.43 310 985
Newton 6728 5988.22 177 551
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24748 0 393 1160
Oconee 2687 6437.93 56 117
Oglethorpe 1099 7211.29 24 69
Paulding 9483 5496.05 143 299
Peach 1726 6305.02 43 194
Pickens 2298 6853.56 47 175
Pierce 1163 5950.37 38 121
Pike 963 5106.04 21 62
Polk 3664 8426.48 69 339
Pulaski 575 5278.62 29 49
Putnam 1655 7562.26 46 136
Quitman 75 3269.4 1 9
Rabun 1411 8306.84 36 141
Randolph 442 6544.27 31 76
Richmond 18312 9054.59 337 1188
Rockdale 5355 5639.22 122 770
Schley 199 3772.51 3 20
Screven 768 5525.18 16 62
Seminole 707 8685.5 15 62
Spalding 3553 5141.08 124 374
Stephens 2831 10752.81 70 240
Stewart 753 12285.85 21 120
Sumter 1747 5942.38 85 251
Talbot 357 5797.34 15 35
Taliaferro 93 5698.53 1 9
Tattnall 1759 6922.2 36 108
Taylor 475 5968.84 21 67
Telfair 691 4417.03 42 66
Terrell 532 6283.22 40 104
Thomas 3379 7605.05 105 319
Tift 3339 8177.81 91 401
Toombs 2750 10191.6 84 159
Towns 972 8077.11 37 118
Treutlen 615 9005.71 19 49
Troup 5449 7738.52 158 447
Turner 575 7119.86 29 85
Twiggs 486 6010.39 29 85
Union 1898 7491.61 62 187
Unknown 3023 0 10 47
Upson 1687 6420.06 96 160
Walker 5728 8228.7 69 233
Walton 7196 7510.38 193 431
Ware 2839 7918.44 125 320
Warren 353 6775.43 9 43
Washington 1556 7664.27 47 103
Wayne 2518 8400.61 65 245
Webster 97 3803.92 4 12
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2836 8930.03 60 273
Whitfield 14033 13406.64 199 682
Wilcox 451 5130.83 27 67
Wilkes 637 6361.09 16 63
Wilkinson 691 7747.51 22 113
Worth 1133 5625.06 55 163
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,487,820 (7,019,510 reported molecular tests; 468,310 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 803,349 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 54,647 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 14,629 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 20, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

