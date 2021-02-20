Governor Kemp tours mass vaccination site in Macon

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Four mass vaccination sites will open across the state Monday, including one in Macon.

Governor Brian Kemp toured the Macon State Farmers Market with Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller and others. Each vaccination site is expected to vaccinate 1,100 people a day, 22,000 a week.

“When we were at the International Convention Center in Fulton County a couple of days ago visiting that site in the heart of the metro Atlanta area they’re doing 500 doses a day so 1,100 is going to help move the needle in Middle Georgia,” said Governor Kemp.

The sites will be drive through and medical personnel will administer the Pfizer vaccine. Governor Kemp says when the state gets more supply, they’ll be able to give more vaccines.

“We have much more demand than we have supply at this moment,” said Governor Kemp, “but we know there is going to be a day in the weeks ahead that we will get that supply and be able to even expand this site.”

Governor Kemp says they’re targeting certain areas for the distribution of the vaccine. He says each site will help reach minority populations.

“Our goal is to make sure that as we have supply that we vaccinate every single Georgian that wants the vaccine as quickly as possible,” said Governor Kemp.

Mayor Miller was impressed with the site. He says it’s exciting for Macon to be one of the areas with a mass vaccination site.

“Overnight we’ve had over a million people that have gone into the system successfully and they have 50,000 people already waiting for that first two weeks,” said Mayor Miller. “So I think we’re going to be in good shape there in Middle Georgia.”

Georgia is currently in phase 1A+ for the vaccination distribution.

People who are in phase 1A+:

Healthcare workers

People living and working in long-term care facilities

Adults 65+ and their caregivers

Law enforcement

Fire personnel

9-1-1 operators

Governor Kemp says they’re having conversations with the Biden administration about vaccine supply and availability, and soon will have a better idea about when they can move to the next phase.

“I’m hoping that will be in the next two to three weeks but we’ll know more in the next week or so. We know that day is coming sooner rather than later, we’re talking weeks not months now,” said Governor Kemp.

Spencer Hawkins, Director for Macon-Bibb Emergency Management, says the vaccine will end the pandemic. He says talk to your medical provider if you have questions or concerns about the vaccine.

What you need to know about the mass vaccination site: