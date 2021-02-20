Man hospitalized after being shot on Pierce Avenue Saturday

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night.
That’s according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release, which said the shooting happened in the 300 block of Pierce Avenue just before 7:30.
Deputies say witnesses reported hearing a gunshot before looking outside their apartment and seeing a man lying on the ground.
An ambulance took the victim, 45-year-old Carlos Daniels, to Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
The investigation is in its early stages, according to the release.
Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have any information.
Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.