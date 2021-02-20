Teen shot playing video games in Warner Robins homicide

|
Listen to the content of this post:
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an Irwington teen playing video games with two friends.
According to a department news release, officers responded to a shooting at 1305 Hartley Avenue around 8:00pm Friday.
Officers say they found 19-year-old Deandre Pitts with gunshots wounds. Pitts was transported to Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, in Macon where he later died.
Friends tell officers they were playing video games when two men, wearing all black and face coverings, entered the front door and started shooting. One of the two friends had a minor injury, but refused medical attention.
The friends to officers the shooters were about six feet tall, and they ran from the scene. Investigators say a canine was used to track the suspects, but the results were not successful.
Anyone with additional information should contact Detective Chad Pierce at (478) 302-5393 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.