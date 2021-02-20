|
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)- The Bibb County School Board approved a request to install new turf to Thompson Stadium at its meeting Thursday. This comes after Ed DeFore Sports Complex was renovated with new turf.
The funds will come from the 2021 ESPLOST voted on last year.
Sam Kitchens, Director for Capital Programs, says the east side of Macon is in need of a renovated facility.
Renovations will be done in two phases. The first is installing new turf and expanding the parking lot.
“Making sure that all our communities have the same resources across the spectrum so that we’re producing the greatest athletes and greatest students,” says Kitchens.
Phase two will include installing more seating, better lighting and a new score board.
“When Northeast uses this stadium it’s usually a full house, so it’s so much better to add the extra seat, where we can do it in a safe way,” said Bibb County Athletic Director Barney Hester.
The renovations will be finished by August.