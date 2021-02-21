UPDATE (Sunday, February 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/21/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 804,812 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 21, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1796 9676.2 56 156
Atkinson 757 9087.64 16 115
Bacon 1012 8874.08 26 74
Baker 154 4942.23 7 31
Baldwin 3669 8258.31 100 293
Banks 1527 7641.88 30 176
Barrow 7856 9094.38 113 550
Bartow 9927 8961.73 177 701
Ben Hill 1451 8717.33 55 147
Berrien 998 5177.42 28 67
Bibb 12564 8257.64 337 1601
Bleckley 776 6044.56 32 45
Brantley 853 4442.25 26 67
Brooks 890 5659.06 37 85
Bryan 2407 6150.19 28 162
Bulloch 4979 6265.49 47 194
Burke 1641 7344.91 31 138
Butts 1949 7742.11 67 108
Calhoun 439 6949.5 14 71
Camden 3016 5593.06 25 114
Candler 714 6588.54 33 60
Carroll 6881 5728.49 117 286
Catoosa 4975 7234.15 57 214
Charlton 1007 7599.43 18 55
Chatham 18123 6202.77 337 1435
Chattahoochee 2645 24606.94 9 22
Chattooga 2058 8309.78 58 152
Cherokee 19671 7378 244 1102
Clarke 11844 9126.28 106 446
Clay 177 6199.65 3 9
Clayton 20558 6743.91 355 1194
Clinch 692 10396.63 21 63
Cobb 54538 6898.41 814 2715
Coffee 4118 9567.4 120 614
Colquitt 3236 7128.85 64 224
Columbia 10378 6542.23 144 434
Cook 1123 6440.33 34 104
Coweta 7778 5117.07 143 269
Crawford 498 4072.62 14 60
Crisp 1304 5850.42 41 147
Dade 1069 6614.28 9 51
Dawson 2513 9300.17 34 218
Decatur 2031 7715.98 52 135
DeKalb 50697 6391.82 732 4040
Dodge 1064 5219.52 55 105
Dooly 720 5373.13 28 82
Dougherty 5215 5800.57 263 941
Douglas 10649 7010.26 147 722
Early 958 9442.14 40 66
Echols 353 8893.93 2 11
Effingham 3485 5443.1 54 216
Elbert 1471 7764.58 44 115
Emanuel 1676 7394.99 51 117
Evans 721 6746.51 12 68
Fannin 1937 7359.42 51 157
Fayette 5841 4969.2 124 214
Floyd 9149 9156.69 158 767
Forsyth 15788 6252.5 138 868
Franklin 2235 9580.35 36 143
Fulton 73007 6641.95 1022 4111
Gilmer 2328 7410 61 190
Glascock 137 4528.93 6 19
Glynn 6247 7259.99 142 413
Gordon 5838 10057.02 91 283
Grady 1463 5961.7 43 162
Greene 1408 7522.57 42 121
Gwinnett 79153 8150.48 864 4932
Habersham 4513 9853.71 135 454
Hall 23572 11423.37 367 2206
Hancock 795 9703.41 54 97
Haralson 1591 5178.7 31 61
Harris 1957 5637.82 45 139
Hart 1623 6216.72 34 108
Heard 589 4761.52 13 37
Henry 16768 6990.57 236 486
Houston 9227 5875.61 155 631
Irwin 657 6964.91 15 78
Jackson 7878 10546.18 116 447
Jasper 621 4373.55 16 57
Jeff Davis 1213 8007.66 35 97
Jefferson 1526 9965.39 50 141
Jenkins 696 8115.67 36 78
Johnson 774 8011.59 40 93
Jones 1504 5260.4 36 139
Lamar 1223 6321.39 37 95
Lanier 474 4579.27 8 26
Laurens 3570 7548.21 134 333
Lee 1521 5074.91 44 172
Liberty 2657 4292.13 47 194
Lincoln 477 5870.77 18 45
Long 626 3143.36 11 45
Lowndes 7188 6097.83 126 336
Lumpkin 2636 7798.36 52 262
Macon 570 4388.67 22 75
Madison 2536 8403.75 37 132
Marion 364 4389.24 14 31
McDuffie 1558 7213.96 37 138
McIntosh 586 4022.79 13 50
Meriwether 1403 6674.6 43 123
Miller 601 10426.79 4 31
Mitchell 1461 6624.05 70 219
Monroe 1745 6293.5 76 169
Montgomery 696 7545.53 19 40
Morgan 1098 5737.28 13 74
Murray 3826 9502.99 65 219
Muscogee 12574 6561.74 310 988
Newton 6747 6005.13 177 552
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24798 0 393 1162
Oconee 2689 6442.72 56 117
Oglethorpe 1102 7230.97 24 69
Paulding 9514 5514.02 143 300
Peach 1728 6312.33 43 194
Pickens 2299 6856.55 47 175
Pierce 1163 5950.37 38 121
Pike 965 5116.65 21 62
Polk 3671 8442.57 69 339
Pulaski 578 5306.16 30 49
Putnam 1655 7562.26 46 137
Quitman 75 3269.4 1 9
Rabun 1412 8312.73 36 141
Randolph 442 6544.27 31 76
Richmond 18355 9075.85 337 1194
Rockdale 5368 5652.91 122 770
Schley 199 3772.51 3 20
Screven 770 5539.57 16 62
Seminole 707 8685.5 15 62
Spalding 3556 5145.42 124 374
Stephens 2833 10760.41 70 240
Stewart 753 12285.85 21 120
Sumter 1748 5945.78 85 251
Talbot 357 5797.34 15 35
Taliaferro 94 5759.8 1 9
Tattnall 1761 6930.07 36 108
Taylor 475 5968.84 20 67
Telfair 691 4417.03 42 66
Terrell 533 6295.03 40 104
Thomas 3384 7616.3 105 321
Tift 3340 8180.26 91 401
Toombs 2750 10191.6 84 160
Towns 972 8077.11 37 118
Treutlen 614 8991.07 19 50
Troup 5457 7749.88 158 448
Turner 575 7119.86 29 85
Twiggs 487 6022.76 29 88
Union 1898 7491.61 62 188
Unknown 3012 0 10 47
Upson 1689 6427.67 96 160
Walker 5734 8237.32 69 233
Walton 7213 7528.13 193 431
Ware 2839 7918.44 125 320
Warren 354 6794.63 9 43
Washington 1557 7669.2 47 103
Wayne 2528 8433.98 65 248
Webster 97 3803.92 4 12
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2836 8930.03 60 273
Whitfield 14045 13418.11 199 684
Wilcox 452 5142.21 27 67
Wilkes 638 6371.08 16 63
Wilkinson 691 7747.51 22 113
Worth 1133 5625.06 55 164
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,512,017 (7,042,229 reported molecular tests; 469,788 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 804,812 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 54,753 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 14,633 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 21, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

