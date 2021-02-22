Clayton County man dies following single vehicle crash in Peach County

PEACH COUNTY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Clayton County man is dead following a single vehicle crash in Peach County Saturday.
According to Peach County Coroner Kerry Rooks, 56-year-old Ulis Martin Jr., of Jonesboro, was driving on Georgia highway 96 between Knoxville Street and Campus Drive around 8:30 Saturday night. Rooks said Martin’s S.U.V left the road, struck a tree, and burst into flames.
Rooks pronounced Martin dead on scene at 8:35 p.m. No one else in the vehicle or injured during the crash.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash blocked all lanes on Georgia highway 96 until midnight.
