Medical Monday: What is a CABG procedure?

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – February is American Heart Month which is designed to encourage all Americans to focus on their heart health and to get their families, friends, and communities involved.
Dr. Norman Hetzler, a cardiothoracic surgeon with Coliseum Heart, Lung, and Vascular, joined 41NBC News at Daybreak to share more information about coronary artery bypass graft surgery, or CABG surgery.
Click on the video to hear what Dr. Hetzler had to say.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up