Spring-like temps continue this week

Cecilia Reeves
After a line of showers moved through Middle Georgia, we have been seeing warmer weather and some clearing skies.

Overnight our lows will still be cool, falling into the low 40’s and upper 30’s by early Tuesday morning.

Tomorrow will bring a beautiful spring-like day to the area as high pressure settles in to our south.

Highs this week will be staying in the 70’s with plentiful sunshine each day through the week, and even more warm weather for the weekend.

By the end of the week rain chances return to Middle Georgia , with a small cool down on Friday.

Scattered showers will be possible through the weekend, but thunderstorms are not expected.

The general temperature trend for next week will be keeping us warm with highs staying in the 60’s and 70’s.

Welcome to Spring, just a little bit early (this is a joke, we will almost certainly still see some cold days).

