Bibb County School District Pre-K online registration now open

The application process is open until Friday, March 12th.

Shelby Coates
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Online registration is now open for the Bibb County School District Pre-K program. The application process is open until Friday, March 12th.

To be eligible for the program, students will need to turn 4 years old before Sept. 1, 2021.

Parents may apply for the Pre-K program at their zoned school. Schools include Northwoods Academy, Alexander II Math & Science Magnet School, Burdell-Hunt Magnet Elementary School, Heard Academic Magnet School or Vineville Academy of the Arts.

Selection for the Pre-K program at a magnet school does not guarantee acceptance into that school for kindergarten through fifth grade. That requires a separate application process that involves a lottery to select students for the program.

Students not selected for the Pre-K program will be placed on a waiting list.

Parents of students selected for the program will need to provide the following documentation:

  • Two proofs of residence (mortgage statement/lease agreement/utility bill)
  • Child’s certified birth certificate
  • Child’s Social Security card
  • Immunization – GA form 3231
  • Ear, Eye, Dental and Nutrition Screening – GA form 3300
  • Photo ID of parent/guardian

Please call 478-779-3193 with any questions about this process.

