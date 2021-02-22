CGTC receives top honor for associates degrees awarded to black students

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central Georgia Technical College receives a top honor when it comes to associates degrees for African American students.
The news magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education named CGTC number one for awarding Associate Degrees in Business Technology to African Americans in 2020.
Additionally, CGTC earned a number two ranking for African American graduates of Associate Degrees in Mechanic and Repair Technologies/ Technicians, number five nationally for Total Minority graduates of Associate Degrees in Business Operations Support and Assistant Services, number eight nationally for Total Minority graduates of Associate Degrees in Mechanic and Repair Technologies/ Technicians, and number 78 overall for African American graduates of Associate Degrees in All Disciplines Combined.
The rankings are among the news magazine’s Top-100 Producers of Associate Degrees to African-Americans in 2020. Diverse: Issues in Higher Education is a news magazine which chronicles a full range of issues concerning diversity in American higher education.
For a full list of rankings, click here.