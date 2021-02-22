CGTC receives top honor for associates degrees awarded to black students

The rankings are among the news magazine's Top-100 Producers of Associate Degrees to African-Americans in 2020.

By
Shelby Coates
-
0
1
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Central Georgia Technical College receives a top honor when it comes to associates degrees for African American students.

The news magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education named CGTC number one for awarding Associate Degrees in Business Technology to African Americans in 2020.

Additionally, CGTC earned a number two ranking for African American graduates of Associate Degrees in Mechanic and Repair Technologies/ Technicians, number five nationally for Total Minority graduates of Associate Degrees in Business Operations Support and Assistant Services, number eight nationally for Total Minority graduates of Associate Degrees in Mechanic and Repair Technologies/ Technicians, and number 78 overall for African American graduates of Associate Degrees in All Disciplines Combined.

The rankings are among the news magazine’s Top-100 Producers of Associate Degrees to African-Americans in 2020. Diverse: Issues in Higher Education is a news magazine which chronicles a full range of issues concerning diversity in American higher education.

For a full list of rankings, click here.

Previous articleLaurens County deputies arrest man posing as teen, talking to girls on Snapchat
mm
Shelby Coates
Shelby Coates is an evening anchor/producer at 41NBC News. She anchors the 5, 5:30, and 6 evening newscasts. She also works behind the scenes producing the 5:00pm and managing newsroom assignments. She returns to 41NBC after working in Evansville, Indiana as the Morning/Noon Anchor and Executive Producer for WEVV. Shelby also spent time in Spartanburg, South Carolina, where she spent three years anchoring and producing the weekend morning newscasts at WSPA-TV. She also worked as a general assignment reporter, receiving several honors for her investigative and consumer reporting. Shelby has spent time working as a news anchor/reporter in Chattanooga, Tennessee; Macon, Georgia; and Abilene, Texas. Shelby is a native of Clarksville, Tennessee. She graduated from Abilene Christian University in Texas with a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and Mass Communication and a minor in sociology. Shelby has a passion for empowering local communities, church ministry, public speaking, strengthening women and mentoring young people.