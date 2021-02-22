Houston County early voting for ESPLOST begins

|
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting to continue the ESPLOST in Houston County is underway today.
The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will add a penny tax going towards the board of education.
Voting locations and hours
- Board of Elections office
- Houston Health Pavilion Conference Center
- Central Georgia Technical College
All locations operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The elections office says they hope to see an increase in the voter turnout leading up to March 16.
Voting Locations will operate from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on March 16.