Houston County early voting for ESPLOST begins

Lizbeth Gutierrez
Houston County Early Voting begins
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — Early voting to continue the ESPLOST in Houston County is underway today.

The Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax will add a penny tax going towards the board of education.

Voting locations and hours

  1. Board of Elections office
  2. Houston Health Pavilion Conference Center
  3. Central Georgia Technical College

All locations operate from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The elections office says they hope to see an increase in the voter turnout leading up to March 16.

Voting Locations will operate from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. on March 16.