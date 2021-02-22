UPDATE (Monday, February 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 22, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/22/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 806,119 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Monday, February 22, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1795 9670.82 56 157
Atkinson 757 9087.64 18 115
Bacon 1010 8856.54 26 74
Baker 156 5006.42 7 31
Baldwin 3679 8280.81 100 294
Banks 1530 7656.89 30 176
Barrow 7864 9103.64 113 551
Bartow 9955 8987.01 178 703
Ben Hill 1453 8729.35 55 147
Berrien 1001 5192.99 28 68
Bibb 12577 8266.18 338 1608
Bleckley 776 6044.56 32 45
Brantley 856 4457.87 26 67
Brooks 890 5659.06 37 85
Bryan 2407 6150.19 28 162
Bulloch 4982 6269.27 47 194
Burke 1642 7349.39 31 138
Butts 1955 7765.95 67 108
Calhoun 439 6949.5 14 71
Camden 3017 5594.91 25 114
Candler 714 6588.54 33 60
Carroll 6898 5742.64 117 287
Catoosa 4982 7244.33 58 214
Charlton 1008 7606.97 18 55
Chatham 18160 6215.43 337 1446
Chattahoochee 2646 24616.24 9 22
Chattooga 2062 8325.93 58 152
Cherokee 19754 7409.13 244 1104
Clarke 11853 9133.22 107 448
Clay 177 6199.65 3 9
Clayton 20592 6755.06 357 1197
Clinch 692 10396.63 21 63
Cobb 54707 6919.79 816 2723
Coffee 4119 9569.72 120 616
Colquitt 3238 7133.26 65 226
Columbia 10384 6546.01 145 437
Cook 1123 6440.33 34 104
Coweta 7797 5129.57 143 270
Crawford 498 4072.62 14 60
Crisp 1304 5850.42 41 148
Dade 1071 6626.66 9 51
Dawson 2518 9318.68 34 218
Decatur 2032 7719.78 52 135
DeKalb 50807 6405.69 736 4046
Dodge 1064 5219.52 55 105
Dooly 721 5380.6 28 82
Dougherty 5220 5806.13 263 944
Douglas 10685 7033.96 147 724
Early 959 9452 40 66
Echols 353 8893.93 2 11
Effingham 3492 5454.03 54 218
Elbert 1472 7769.86 46 116
Emanuel 1678 7403.81 51 117
Evans 722 6755.87 13 69
Fannin 1944 7386.02 51 157
Fayette 5854 4980.26 124 214
Floyd 9157 9164.7 160 768
Forsyth 15828 6268.34 138 869
Franklin 2242 9610.36 36 143
Fulton 73137 6653.77 1025 4123
Gilmer 2332 7422.73 61 190
Glascock 137 4528.93 6 19
Glynn 6251 7264.63 143 414
Gordon 5845 10069.08 91 283
Grady 1466 5973.92 43 162
Greene 1409 7527.92 43 121
Gwinnett 79278 8163.35 871 4939
Habersham 4518 9864.63 136 454
Hall 23598 11435.97 369 2211
Hancock 795 9703.41 54 97
Haralson 1592 5181.95 31 61
Harris 1958 5640.7 45 139
Hart 1626 6228.21 35 109
Heard 590 4769.6 13 37
Henry 16801 7004.33 236 488
Houston 9237 5881.98 158 632
Irwin 657 6964.91 15 78
Jackson 7887 10558.23 117 449
Jasper 623 4387.63 16 57
Jeff Davis 1214 8014.26 35 97
Jefferson 1528 9978.45 50 141
Jenkins 697 8127.33 36 78
Johnson 773 8001.24 40 93
Jones 1506 5267.39 37 140
Lamar 1229 6352.41 37 96
Lanier 474 4579.27 8 26
Laurens 3571 7550.32 134 333
Lee 1524 5084.92 44 173
Liberty 2657 4292.13 47 195
Lincoln 478 5883.08 18 46
Long 626 3143.36 11 45
Lowndes 7192 6101.22 126 336
Lumpkin 2638 7804.27 52 262
Macon 570 4388.67 22 75
Madison 2539 8413.69 37 132
Marion 365 4401.3 14 31
McDuffie 1558 7213.96 37 138
McIntosh 586 4022.79 13 50
Meriwether 1407 6693.63 43 123
Miller 601 10426.79 4 31
Mitchell 1464 6637.65 70 219
Monroe 1745 6293.5 76 169
Montgomery 696 7545.53 19 40
Morgan 1098 5737.28 13 74
Murray 3829 9510.44 65 219
Muscogee 12586 6568 310 992
Newton 6766 6022.04 178 553
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24812 0 395 1166
Oconee 2693 6452.31 56 117
Oglethorpe 1103 7237.53 25 69
Paulding 9562 5541.84 143 300
Peach 1729 6315.98 43 194
Pickens 2304 6871.46 48 176
Pierce 1163 5950.37 38 121
Pike 966 5121.95 21 62
Polk 3672 8444.87 69 340
Pulaski 578 5306.16 30 49
Putnam 1655 7562.26 46 138
Quitman 75 3269.4 1 9
Rabun 1414 8324.5 36 141
Randolph 445 6588.69 31 76
Richmond 18385 9090.68 339 1201
Rockdale 5377 5662.38 122 770
Schley 199 3772.51 3 20
Screven 771 5546.76 16 62
Seminole 708 8697.79 15 62
Spalding 3559 5149.76 124 375
Stephens 2834 10764.21 70 240
Stewart 753 12285.85 21 120
Sumter 1749 5949.18 85 251
Talbot 358 5813.58 15 35
Taliaferro 94 5759.8 2 9
Tattnall 1762 6934 36 108
Taylor 477 5993.97 20 67
Telfair 691 4417.03 42 66
Terrell 533 6295.03 40 105
Thomas 3386 7620.81 105 325
Tift 3340 8180.26 91 401
Toombs 2754 10206.43 84 160
Towns 973 8085.42 37 118
Treutlen 613 8976.42 19 50
Troup 5467 7764.08 158 448
Turner 575 7119.86 29 85
Twiggs 488 6035.12 29 88
Union 1899 7495.56 62 188
Unknown 2997 0 10 46
Upson 1690 6431.48 96 160
Walker 5736 8240.2 69 233
Walton 7224 7539.61 196 432
Ware 2839 7918.44 125 320
Warren 354 6794.63 10 44
Washington 1557 7669.2 47 103
Wayne 2528 8433.98 65 248
Webster 97 3803.92 4 12
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2839 8939.48 60 273
Whitfield 14055 13427.66 200 684
Wilcox 450 5119.45 27 67
Wilkes 638 6371.08 16 63
Wilkinson 691 7747.51 23 114
Worth 1133 5625.06 55 165
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,527,866 (7,057,282 reported molecular tests; 470,584 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 806,119 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 54,883 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 14,689 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Monday, February 22, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

