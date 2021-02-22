Laurens County deputies arrest man posing as teen, talking to girls on Snapchat

Deputies say he was on Snapchat with the username “CLEMSON1889."

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrests a 44-year-old man accused of posing as a teen to talk to underage girls on social media.

An investigation revealed the man was posing as a 17-year-old male on Snapchat. Deputies say he was on Snapchat with the username “CLEMSON1889.”

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified or partially identified the females involved. And investigators are contacting the parents of the minors. Deputies say parents should check to make sure their children are not talking to “CLEMSON1889.” Deputies also want parents to make sure their kids know they did nothing wrong.

If your child had any contact with the username “CLEMSON1889,” please contact the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 478-272-1522 and speak with Investigative Secretary Megan Hobbs.