Mass vaccination site opens in Macon

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A mass vaccination site opened in Macon at 8 a.m. It serves as one of four throughout Georgia. These appointment-only sites do not allow walk-ins.
Currently, Georgia is in phase 1A+ of vaccine distribution.
Phase 1A+ service
- Healthcare workers
- People living and working in long-term care facilities
- Adults 65+ and their caregivers
- Law enforcement
- Fire personnel
- 9-1-1 operators
Process for getting the COVID-19 vaccine
- Preregister on myvaccinegeorgia.com
- Once you get an email to register, follow the instructions to schedule an appointment
- Bring the QR code you received and a valid ID to the appointment
- Check-in with site greeter
- Medical personnel will administer your Pfizer vaccine
- Then you wait 15 minutes for observation and schedule your second vaccination appointment
According to GEMA, they expect 1,100 vaccinations at each site per day. That totals 22,000 vaccines per week throughout the state.
Mass vaccination sites operate Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Mass Vaccination Site Locations
- Macon State Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway Macon, GA 31206
- Albany State Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road Albany, GA 31701
- Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, GA 30523
- Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW Hapeville, GA 30354