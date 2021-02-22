Mass vaccination site opens in Macon

By
Ariel Schiller
-
0
54
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A mass vaccination site opened in Macon at 8 a.m. It serves as one of four throughout Georgia. These appointment-only sites do not allow walk-ins.

Currently, Georgia is in phase 1A+ of vaccine distribution.

Phase 1A+ service

  • Healthcare workers
  • People living and working in long-term care facilities
  • Adults 65+ and their caregivers
  • Law enforcement
  • Fire personnel
  • 9-1-1 operators

Process for getting the COVID-19 vaccine

  • Preregister on myvaccinegeorgia.com
  • Once you get an email to register, follow the instructions to schedule an appointment
  • Bring the QR code you received and a valid ID to the appointment
  • Check-in with site greeter
  • Medical personnel will administer your Pfizer vaccine
  • Then you wait 15 minutes for observation and schedule your second vaccination appointment

According to GEMA, they expect 1,100 vaccinations at each site per day. That totals 22,000 vaccines per week throughout the state.

Mass vaccination sites operate Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mass Vaccination Site Locations

  • Macon State Farmers Market, 2055 Eisenhower Parkway Macon, GA 31206
  • Albany State Georgia Forestry Site, 2910 Newton Road Albany, GA 31701
  • Habersham County Fairgrounds, 4235 Toccoa Highway Clarkesville, GA 30523
  • Delta Air Museum, 1220 Woolman Place SW Hapeville, GA 30354
Previous articleUPDATE (Monday, February 22 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
Next articleRethinking Your Work-From-Home Wardrobe
mm
Ariel Schiller
Ariel comes to Macon from Greenville, South Carolina where she worked for Fox Carolina as a photojournalist for 4 years. She was part of the team that won a Southeast Emmy for their coverage of Hurricane Dorian. During her time in Greenville she realized her true passion is on-air reporting. She's excited to join the Middle Georgia community to be able to tell the stories of the people who live there. She graduated from the University of South Florida in 2014 with a degree in Mass Communications. She’s originally from Boca Raton, Florida. She has 2 dogs (1 is back home) and a cat. When she's not at work she can be found training as an aerialist or exploring her new home. She also loves a good TV binge, her current favorite shows to watch are The Office, Gilmore Girls, and The West Wing. Feel free to reach out if you have a news tip or just want to say hello.