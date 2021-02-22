Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy-winning French duo Daft Punk have announced they’re breaking up after 28 years.
The electronic performers shared the news Monday in an 8-minute video called “Epilogue.” A publicist for the group confirmed the breakup.
Daft Punk, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Get Lucky.”
They released their debut album in 1993.
Clear. Accurate. To the Point.
Talk To Us
Talk to 41NBC/WMGT’s anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you. (478) 745- 4141|Share It
Get Alerts
Download the 41NBC News App and the 41NBC Accuweather App on your smartphone or tablet. NEWS App|WEATHER App
Subscribe
Get breaking news alerts, daily headlines and exclusive offers in your inbox. 41NBC Email Sign Up