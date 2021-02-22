Get properties featured in next production filmed in Macon

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Want your property featured in the next production filmed in Macon? This maybe your chance.
Macon’s Film Commission aims to bring more films to the city by providing more potential locations to film.
Aaron Buzza with the Film Commission says Macon is recovering after filming was shut down due to the pandemic.
Buzza says a lot of productions were on hold statewide. Many production companies now plan to start where they left off.
How to submit your property
He says the commission is looking for photos of properties to go on its website. This allows film scouts to find potential locations.
“We are encouraging people to email photos, contact information, and an address of the property — home, a business, land,” Buzza said. “Whatever it is you would like to make available, send an email to Maconfilmcomission@mgail.com”
Buzza says no contact information will be posted — only a few photos of the property. He adds property owners can refuse to allow filming.