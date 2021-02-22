Rain moves in along with seasonable temperatures

By
Dalton Mullinax
-
0
12
Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After a dry weekend rain has returned to start off the work week.

TODAY.

A cold front will move through our area generating scattered showers. Under a mix of sun and clouds temperatures will warm into the middle 60’s today before falling into the middle and upper 30’s overnight. Rain will end by the evening hours.

TOMORROW.

Sunshine! It is going to be a dry and warm afternoon across Middle Georgia as temperatures climb into the upper 60’s. High pressure will build in across the area which means calm weather is expected.

WEEK AHEAD.

We’re in the 70’s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine before an isolated shower or two returns Thursday. Rain chances will increase on Friday and will hang around through the weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Dalton Mullinax on Facebook (Dalton Mullinax 41NBC) and Twitter (@MullinaxWX) for weather updates throughout the day. You can also watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).

Previous articleUPDATE (Sunday, February 21 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker
Next articleWoman dies following house fire in Macon
mm
Dalton Mullinax
Dalton was born and raised in Canton, Georgia, a small town about an hour north of Atlanta. He attended the University of Georgia, and was an active member of the American Meteorological Society (AMS) before graduating Magna Cum Laude with a B.S. in Atmospheric Sciences as well as a B.S. in Geography in the spring of 2018. Dalton began his broadcast career in Atlanta, Georgia as a weather producer, and is now sharing his talents with us as a member of the 41 First Alert Storm Team. When he's not tracking storms, Dalton enjoys reading books, spending time with his family, and playing with his dog: Murphy. He also loves NASCAR and sports, and enjoys cheering on his favorite teams: The Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Bulldogs.