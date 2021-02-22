Rain moves in along with seasonable temperatures

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT)- After a dry weekend rain has returned to start off the work week.

TODAY.

A cold front will move through our area generating scattered showers. Under a mix of sun and clouds temperatures will warm into the middle 60’s today before falling into the middle and upper 30’s overnight. Rain will end by the evening hours.

TOMORROW.

Sunshine! It is going to be a dry and warm afternoon across Middle Georgia as temperatures climb into the upper 60’s. High pressure will build in across the area which means calm weather is expected.

WEEK AHEAD.

We’re in the 70’s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine before an isolated shower or two returns Thursday. Rain chances will increase on Friday and will hang around through the weekend.

