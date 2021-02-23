Man wanted in connection to shooting outside of a Macon bar in November

|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff Investigators are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting outside of a bar in Macon in November.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, 41 year old Jovan Booze is wanted for aggravated battery and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting outside Billy’s Club House on Forest Hill Road the day before Thanksgiving last year.
Investigators say several people got into a fight outside the bar that night. Investigators say during the fight, someone pulled out a gun and fired several shots. A man was hit and was taken to Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, where he is in critical condition.
Bibb County Sheriff deputies arrested Roderick Michael Lofton in connection to the shooting in late November. He’s been charged with seven counts of aggravated assault.
Investigators say Booze is 5’4” tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. If you know where he is, call Bibb County Sheriff’s Office (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.