Man arrested for weekend homicide in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man is behind bars for a weekend shooting that claimed the life of an Irwington teenager.
According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, 20-year-old Gregory Davis was arrested at home in Eatonton for the death of 19-year-old Deandre Pitts.
Officers say they found Pitts with gunshots wounds at 1305 Hartley Avenue in Warner Robins around 8:00 p.m. Friday. Pitts was transported to Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, in Macon where he later died.
Pitts friends told officers they were playing video games when two men, wearing all black and face coverings, entered the front door and started shooting. One of the two friends had a minor injury, but refused medical attention.
According to the department news release, Davis is the other friend who was injured during the shooting. He’s been charged with murder and aggravated assault. He’s being held in the Houston County Detention Center without bond.
The investigation is on going. Anyone with additional information should call Detective Chad Pierce at (478) 302-5393 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.