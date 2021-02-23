Staying warm and dry Wednesday

|
We had a spectacular spring day in February once again today with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70’s
Tomorrow will bring another day of great weather and plentiful sunshine before rain moves back into the forecast late this week.
Highs will be warming into the mid 70’s once again with light southwesterly winds.
A weak cold front will be approaching the area Thursday night into Friday bringing a chance for rain, which will increase Friday.
The heaviest rain will be staying north of Middle Georgia on Friday and into the weekend as well.
Over the weekend warm air will continue its surge north into Middle Georgia.
This will bring highs to the upper 70’s and low 80’s with a surge in moisture as well.
Rain chances will be increasing starting Sunday evening and continuing into the start of next week.
A cold front Monday into Tuesday will bring our highs back to the 60’s for next week, so enjoy the warm weather while it is here.