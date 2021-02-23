Listen to the content of this post:

SAVANNAH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The family and loved ones of Ahmaud Arbery are making sure that his death isn’t overlooked one year later.

On February 23rd, 2020 Travis McMichael and his father Greg McMichael followed Arbery through a subdivision in Brunswick, Georgia. Travis then shot Arbery at close range three times, killing him.

According to the Associated Press, Arbery’s family plans to lead a memorial procession through that same subdivision Tuesday morning. Also, organizers planned a virtual 2.3-mile run for outside supporters in memory of Ahmaud.

The family started the 2:23 foundation in honor of Arbery that is committed to fighting systemic injustice. If you want to register for the #FinishTheRun event, you can register online at https://events.elitefeats.com/223run through March 3rd. The cost is $23.

Both Travis and Greg McMichael remain in jail without bond.