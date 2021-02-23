Brookdale Warming Center receives $35,000, gets extension on current location

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Brookdale Warming Center received $35,000 in donations Tuesday. Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says due to the generosity of the community, they haven’t had to use county funds for the center.

“We’re looking forward to the day we could spend money to make more changes in people’s live but we have to come up with a long term solution,” said Mayor Miller.

Southern Trust and Southern Specialty Underwriters raised $10,000. The Peyton Anderson Foundation also donated a $25,000 grant. Mayor Miller says the donations are a big help.

“We were getting to the bottom of the money quite honestly,” said Mayor Miller. “Trying to cut a few corners here, needing more staff when we really couldn’t afford it. So this is very timely on their behalf.”

Steve Bell, Director of the Brookdale Warming Center, says they currently have more than 150 people staying at the center, so every donation helps.

“That helps us operate and that helps us get people off the street where they’re not vulnerable, so they’re not affected by any cold or severe weather,” said Bell. “They have a warm dry place to stay and they get three meals a day.”

Bell says the Warming Center is proof of the good that can happen when people come together to help those in need.

“It’s been a very heartwarming show of love and empathy that this community has for the caring of other people,” said Bell.

The Warming Center will now be open until June 1. Initially it was only supposed to be open for 90 days. But according to Mayor Miller, the center still has a lot of needs.

“We’re going to meet some of those needs now but we’ve got a long ways to go. I’m looking forward to the day where perhaps we don’t need to have this facility like this but we’re going to be there when people need us,” said Mayor Miller. “We’re going to continue to reinvest in our community and it starts with our most vulnerable.”

If you would like to donate to the Warming Center