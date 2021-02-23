Listen to the content of this post:

Morning Business Report

February 23, 2021

A hearing will be held today on the biggest hack in U.S. history.

It’s called the Solar Winds hack and it penetrated the U.S. Treasury, the Department of Homeland Security, Department of State, and Department of Energy.

Microsoft believes it was Russian actors but originated in the U.S. and took 1000 engineers to accomplish.

*****

Two Ford factories in North America will shut down this week because of severe weather disruption.

The Louisville assembly plant in Kentucky and the Oakville assembly complex in Ontario, Canada, are down this week due to weather-related parts delivery issues.

*****

Big tech was hit hard Monday.

The NASDAQ fell 2.5 percent.

The Dow closed a little higher as investors bet on “reopening” stocks as COVID cases drop.

*****

The chief of the Cherokee Nation wants Jeep to stop using the tribe’s name on SUVs.

The company has used the Cherokee name for more than 45 years, including two current SUVs.

Jeep said it is “Committed to a respectful and open dialogue with the Cherokee Nation”.

*****

The GameStop story isn’t over yet.

The stock surged Monday as the Reddit leader known as “Roaring Kitty” said he’s buying more.

The stock rose 13 percent.