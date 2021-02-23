‘A personal decision, not a political one’: David Perdue opts out of 2022 race

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — David Perdue will not run for the United States Senate in Georgia in 2022. This is according to a news release from the former senator.

Perdue calls this “a personal decision, not a political one.”

According to the news release, Perdue stated:

“I am confident that whoever wins the Republican Primary next year will defeat the Democrat candidate in the General election for this seat, and I will do everything I can to make that happen. As we saw in my race in November, Georgia is not a blue state. The more Georgians that vote, the better Republicans do. These two current liberal US Senators do not represent the values of a majority of Georgians.”

Perdue lost his reelection bid during a closely watched January runoff against now Sen. Jon Ossoff.