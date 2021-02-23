|
MUSELLA, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT)- Lee Dickey, Co-owner of Dickey Farms says they expect to see the peach trees bloom soon.
The farm has been working to prune the trees, remove excess wood and space out the limbs.
“Generally chilling hours are counted from about October to mid February, so we’ve got a good amount,” says Dickey.
The chilling hours refers to the minimum period of cold weather needed for peaches to grow. He says they have already reached the 1000 hour mark.
According to Dickey, peach sells have seen an increase during the pandemic.
“With COVID I think people are eating more at home,” says Dickey, causing for a high demand in peaches.
Dickey says he is excited for May to begin selling peaches. His only hope now is no late season freeze.