UPDATE (Tuesday, February 23 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

Tucker Sargent
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 (Georgia Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/23/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 808,416 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

 
County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1795 9670.82 56 157
Atkinson 757 9087.64 18 115
Bacon 1010 8856.54 26 74
Baker 156 5006.42 7 32
Baldwin 3692 8310.07 101 295
Banks 1532 7666.9 30 177
Barrow 7892 9136.06 114 555
Bartow 10011 9037.56 178 712
Ben Hill 1453 8729.35 55 147
Berrien 1003 5203.36 28 68
Bibb 12625 8297.73 339 1616
Bleckley 777 6052.34 32 45
Brantley 858 4468.28 26 67
Brooks 891 5665.42 37 85
Bryan 2427 6201.29 29 165
Bulloch 4996 6286.89 47 195
Burke 1647 7371.77 31 138
Butts 1962 7793.76 67 108
Calhoun 439 6949.5 15 72
Camden 3027 5613.46 25 114
Candler 714 6588.54 33 60
Carroll 6918 5759.29 117 287
Catoosa 5015 7292.32 58 218
Charlton 1012 7637.16 18 55
Chatham 18244 6244.18 339 1457
Chattahoochee 2646 24616.24 9 22
Chattooga 2070 8358.23 58 152
Cherokee 19866 7451.14 247 1106
Clarke 11871 9147.09 109 450
Clay 177 6199.65 3 9
Clayton 20688 6786.56 360 1206
Clinch 693 10411.66 21 63
Cobb 54840 6936.61 826 2742
Coffee 4123 9579.02 121 621
Colquitt 3253 7166.3 65 226
Columbia 10407 6560.51 146 439
Cook 1125 6451.8 34 104
Coweta 7821 5145.36 145 271
Crawford 499 4080.8 14 60
Crisp 1304 5850.42 41 148
Dade 1075 6651.4 9 51
Dawson 2523 9337.18 34 220
Decatur 2036 7734.97 52 135
DeKalb 51002 6430.28 743 4064
Dodge 1067 5234.24 56 105
Dooly 722 5388.06 28 82
Dougherty 5227 5813.91 263 947
Douglas 10726 7060.95 147 727
Early 962 9481.57 40 67
Echols 354 8919.12 2 11
Effingham 3506 5475.9 55 220
Elbert 1473 7775.14 46 117
Emanuel 1680 7412.64 51 117
Evans 724 6774.59 13 69
Fannin 1948 7401.22 51 157
Fayette 5881 5003.23 126 217
Floyd 9191 9198.73 160 772
Forsyth 15888 6292.1 138 869
Franklin 2247 9631.79 36 144
Fulton 73336 6671.88 1020 4138
Gilmer 2335 7432.28 62 190
Glascock 137 4528.93 6 19
Glynn 6258 7272.77 143 414
Gordon 5891 10148.32 91 284
Grady 1466 5973.92 43 162
Greene 1412 7543.94 43 123
Gwinnett 79439 8179.93 873 4960
Habersham 4523 9875.55 136 455
Hall 23644 11458.26 370 2220
Hancock 797 9727.82 54 98
Haralson 1595 5191.72 31 65
Harris 1963 5655.1 46 140
Hart 1631 6247.37 35 110
Heard 591 4777.69 13 37
Henry 16857 7027.67 237 491
Houston 9285 5912.54 160 635
Irwin 658 6975.51 15 78
Jackson 7903 10579.65 117 450
Jasper 625 4401.72 16 57
Jeff Davis 1214 8014.26 35 97
Jefferson 1532 10004.57 51 142
Jenkins 700 8162.31 37 79
Johnson 773 8001.24 40 93
Jones 1507 5270.89 39 141
Lamar 1233 6373.08 37 96
Lanier 474 4579.27 8 26
Laurens 3573 7554.55 134 333
Lee 1528 5098.26 44 173
Liberty 2668 4309.9 48 198
Lincoln 483 5944.62 19 47
Long 631 3168.47 11 45
Lowndes 7218 6123.28 126 338
Lumpkin 2641 7813.15 53 262
Macon 569 4380.97 22 75
Madison 2545 8433.58 37 134
Marion 366 4413.36 14 31
McDuffie 1564 7241.75 38 140
McIntosh 588 4036.52 13 50
Meriwether 1410 6707.9 45 124
Miller 602 10444.14 5 31
Mitchell 1465 6642.18 70 221
Monroe 1757 6336.78 76 170
Montgomery 699 7578.06 19 40
Morgan 1101 5752.95 13 74
Murray 3840 9537.77 65 219
Muscogee 12612 6581.57 310 997
Newton 6779 6033.61 178 559
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24746 0 396 1173
Oconee 2700 6469.08 57 118
Oglethorpe 1105 7250.66 25 69
Paulding 9599 5563.28 143 303
Peach 1736 6341.55 43 195
Pickens 2316 6907.25 48 176
Pierce 1163 5950.37 38 121
Pike 967 5127.25 21 62
Polk 3687 8479.37 70 343
Pulaski 581 5333.7 30 49
Putnam 1657 7571.4 46 141
Quitman 75 3269.4 1 9
Rabun 1419 8353.94 36 142
Randolph 447 6618.3 31 76
Richmond 18475 9135.19 344 1212
Rockdale 5394 5680.29 122 780
Schley 199 3772.51 3 20
Screven 774 5568.35 16 62
Seminole 710 8722.36 16 62
Spalding 3569 5164.23 125 379
Stephens 2838 10779.4 70 241
Stewart 754 12302.17 21 120
Sumter 1751 5955.98 86 251
Talbot 358 5813.58 15 35
Taliaferro 94 5759.8 2 9
Tattnall 1762 6934 36 108
Taylor 478 6006.53 20 68
Telfair 692 4423.42 42 66
Terrell 533 6295.03 40 105
Thomas 3395 7641.06 105 327
Tift 3345 8192.51 91 403
Toombs 2757 10217.54 84 160
Towns 978 8126.97 37 118
Treutlen 615 9005.71 19 51
Troup 5479 7781.12 160 450
Turner 578 7157.01 29 85
Twiggs 490 6059.86 29 90
Union 1900 7499.51 62 189
Unknown 2993 0 11 47
Upson 1694 6446.7 96 160
Walker 5790 8317.77 70 240
Walton 7245 7561.53 197 436
Ware 2846 7937.97 125 321
Warren 357 6852.21 10 44
Washington 1562 7693.82 47 103
Wayne 2531 8443.98 65 249
Webster 97 3803.92 4 12
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2844 8955.22 61 274
Whitfield 14078 13449.63 201 684
Wilcox 452 5142.21 27 67
Wilkes 644 6431 16 63
Wilkinson 692 7758.72 23 114
Worth 1136 5639.96 55 165
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,547,173 (7,076,399 reported molecular tests; 470,774 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 808,416 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 55,167 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 14,761 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:50 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

Tucker Sargent
