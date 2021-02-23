Macon man pleads guilty to gun possession, faces 10 years in prison

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A convicted felon, caught in illegal possession of a gun, pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday. This is according to a news release from Peter D. Leary, the Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Authorities identified the man as 26-year-old Shakqylion Coxton, of Macon. Coxton pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Coxton faces a maximum sentence of ten years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release. His scheduled sentencing happens on May 19, according to the news release.

On January 3, 2020, a Georgia State Patrol trooper pulled Coxton over for a traffic violation in Macon. When the trooper approached Coxton’s vehicle, he saw a loaded gun on the passenger seat.

The news release says that Coxton was previously convicted of robbery by force and a felony in the Superior Court of Bibb County in July 2011.