PEACH COUNTY, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT)- Peach County Board of Commissioners held a special called meeting Tuesday, to discuss the new Animal Control facility on Clint Howard Road.
They discussed moving the building from next to the existing home on the property, to across the street.
Commissioners also talked about changing the type of facility.
According to Commissioner Wade Yoder, this will be their first animal control facility.
Before now, they’ve relied on Animal Rescue to take care of the animals.
“I think the citizens of Peach county can really feel good that land just sitting there idle, is going to be used for something and it’s a beautiful setting, and plenty of space if we need to expand something,” says Commissioner Yoder.
He says they’re excited to begin this process, and hope to partner with the Animal Rescue in the future.