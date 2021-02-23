Restaurant Report Card: Food service inspection scores February 15-19

|
Restaurant Report Card: February 15-19
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are Middle Georgia's food service health inspection scores from the Georgia Department of Public Health between Monday, February 15 and Friday, February 19.
All scores of 75 and below are shown in red. All scores between 76 and 85 are shown in orange. All scores between 86-99 are shown in black. All scores of 100 are shown in green.
Click here to search for and read full current and past inspection reports.
Baldwin County:
John Milledge Academy (Food Service)
197 LOG CABIN RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2021
The Velvet Elvis Supper Club
113 W HANCOCK ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2021
Fried Green Tomatoes
1720 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2021
BOE – Baldwin County High School (Food Service)
155 HWY 49 MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Burger King
2478 N COLUMBIA ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
ITU @ Milledgeville YDC (Food Service)
800 N GLYNN ST MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
BOE – Oak Hill Middle School (Food Service)
365 BLANDY RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Riverbend Correctional Facility (Food Service)
196 LAYING FARM RD MILLEDGEVILLE, GA 31061
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Bibb County:
Carlyle Place (Food Service)
5300 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2021
Stratford Academy (Food Service)
6010 PEAKE RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2021
J&R Bar-B-Que
836 HAZEL ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Cottages on Wesleyan (Food Service)
1633 WESLEYAN DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Michael’s on Mulberry
588 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Harp & Bowl La Bistro
520 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
La Bella Morelia
524 MULBERRY ST MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Homestead Bakery and Coffee
3780 NORTHSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Skyzone – Indoor Trampoline Park (Food Service)
245 TOM HILL SR BLVD STE 100 B MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Mikata Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar
2972 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Metz Culinary Management at Wesleyan College (Food Service)
4760 FORSYTH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Tic Toc Room
408 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Tokyo Alley Restaurant
574 MULBERRY ST ST Lane MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
KFC
844 SHURLING DR MACON, GA 31211
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Recess (Food Service)
469 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Macon Bar Services (Food Services)
499 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD MACON, GA 31201
Last Inspection Score: 93
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
CC Fish House
4032 CHAMBERS RD UNIT A MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 87
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
U.S. Deli Macon
1477 PIO NONO AVE STE 101 MACON, GA 31204
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Nutrition for Tomorrow – Aroma Essence (Food Service)
881 WIMBISH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Momma’s Gourmet Wings and More
881 WIMBISH RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Waffle House
3907 ARKWRIGHT RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 84
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Golden Corral
4704 PRESIDENTIAL PKWY MACON, GA 31206
Last Inspection Score: 89
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Jersey Mike’s Subs
5005 RIVERSIDE DR MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill
6235 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Fazoli’s
6237 ZEBULON RD MACON, GA 31210
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Dodge County:
Shug’s BBQ & Catering
211 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Dodge Middle School (Food Service)
5911 OAK ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
North Dodge Elementary School (Food Service)
167 ORPHAN CEMETARY RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Middle Georgia State University – Runway Cafe
71 AIRPORT RD EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Chinese Chef
850 COLLEGE ST EASTMAN, GA 31023
Last Inspection Score: 75
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Hancock County:
Pizza Plus
12798 BROAD ST SPARTA, GA 31087
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Houston County:
Comfort Suites (Food Service)
3101 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2021
Larry’s Giant Subs
789 HIGHWAY 96 UNIT 1-F BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2021
Warner Robins Middle School (Food Service)
425 MARY LN WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2021
Country Inn & Suites (Food Service)
220 MARGIE DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2021
Burger King
201 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Pizza Hut
1010 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 85
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Arby’s
103 RUSSELL PKWY WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Steak-Out
1001 RUSSELL PKWY STE B WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
My Grandma’s Empanadas
120 ARMED FORCES BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Skipper John’s of Perry
1210 MACON RD PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Yoder’s Sandwich Shoppe
1201 SUNSET AVE PERRY, GA 31069
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Houston Healthcare – Cafe 233
233 N HOUSTON RD UNIT 134 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Domino’s Pizza
2699 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen
2300 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
American Deli
2728 WATSON BLVD STE A WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 86
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Stoners Pizza Joint
1080 HWY 96 STE 500 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
McCall’s Tastes to Remember
1001 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Sacred Heart School (Food Service)
250 S DAVIS DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Surestay Plus Hotel by Best Western (Food Service)
102 RIGBY DR WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Tap and Pour (Food Service)
2611 MOODY RD STE D WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Cristina Cafe and Kitchen
114 A MANOR CT WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Shane’s Rib Shack
670 LAKE JOY RD STE 400 KATHLEEN, GA 31047
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
La Dulce Vida
1538 WATSON BLVD WARNER ROBINS, GA 31093
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Jersey Mike’s Subs
794 HWY 96 STE 202 BONAIRE, GA 31005
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Rock N Roll Sushi
794 HWY 96 STE 102 WARNER ROBINS, GA 31088
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Jasper County:
Chicken Willie’s Fish and Chicken
422 VENTURE CT MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2021
Jasper County Wing Shack
683 W WASHINGTON ST MONTICELLO, GA 31064
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Johnson County:
Felicia’s Hot Wings and More
191 N BRADFORD ST WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Cattle Bay Restaurant
51 CROSS CEDAR RD WRIGHTSVILLE, GA 31096
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Jones County:
Dames Ferry Elementary School (Food Service)
545 HWY 18 W GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Mattie Wells Elementary School (Food Service)
101 MATTIE WELLS DR MACON, GA 31217
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Chevy’s Pizza
115 W CLINTON ST GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Sawmill Restaurant
241 HWY 22 GRAY, GA 31032
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Laurens County:
Captain D’s Seafood
1951 VETERANS BLVD DUBLIN, GA 31021
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Monroe County:
Ninth Grade Academy (Food Service)
23 BROOKLYN AVE FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2021
La Quinta Inn (Food Service)
400 RUSSELL PKWY FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2021
Falls View Joint
4724 HIGHFALLS RD JACKSON, GA 30233
Last Inspection Score: 92
Last Inspection Date: 02-19-2021
Ebbyz Bar & Grill
1182 HWY 83 S FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Holiday Inn Express (Food Service)
520 HOLIDAY CIR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Pruitt Health of of Forsyth (Food Service)
521 CABINESS RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Taco Bell
152 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 97
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Little Caesar’s
140 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
River Place (Food Service)
3492 JOHNSTONVILLE RD FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 95
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Monroe County Jail (Food Service)
145 CARY L. BITTICK DR FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Waffle House
286 N LEE ST FORSYTH, GA 31029
Last Inspection Score: 90
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Peach County:
Waffle House
301 HIGHWAY 49 BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Wendy’s
318 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
McDonald’s
404 HIGHWAY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 98
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Little Caesar’s
245 HWY 49 N BYRON, GA 31008
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Putnam County:
The Overlook at Great Waters (Food Service)
112 NE PLANTATION DR NE EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Great Waters Snack Bar
112 PLANTATION DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Ms. Stella’s
103 HOGAN INDUSTRIAL BLVD EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-18-2021
Putnam County High School – Culinary Arts (Food Service)
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Mellow Mushroom
105 HARMONY CROSSING STE 1 EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Waffle House
1003 LAKE OCONEE PKWY EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 94
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Putnam County High School (Food Service)
300 WAR EAGLE DR EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-16-2021
Two Rivers Nutrition (Food Service)
109 HARMONY CROSSING EATONTON, GA 31024
Last Inspection Score: 99
Last Inspection: 02-16-2021
Telfair County:
Swine & Dine
6922 MCRAE HWY HELENA, GA 31037
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Washington County:
Washington Correctional Institution (Food Service)
13262 HWY 24 E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Washington State Prison Staff Dining (Food Service)
13262 24 HWY E DAVISBORO, GA 31018
Last Inspection Score: 96
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
Kentucky Fried Chicken
729 S HARRIS ST SANDERSVILLE, GA 31082
Last Inspection Score: 100
Last Inspection Date: 02-15-2021
Wheeler County:
Divine Inspirations Cafe
10 NW THIRD AVE PO BOX 782 GLENWOOD, GA 30428
Last Inspection Score: 91
Last Inspection Date: 02-17-2021
