Tech Report: Apple eclipses Samsung as top smartphone

Listen to the content of this post:

Tech Report

February 23, 2021

Apple eclipses Samsung as a top smartphone vendor for the first time in four years

T-Mobile has just announced a new monthly phone plan called Magenta Max that the company says is designed for the era of 5G.

Spotify plans to offer a new subscription level later this year.

The GameStop story isn’t over yet.

Apple eclipses Samsung as a top smartphone vendor for the first time in four years.

Gartner says Apple had a 20.8% share of the smartphone market in the holiday quarter, compared with Samsung’s 16.2% share.

Overall smartphone sales in the fourth quarter dipped 5.4 percent.

*****

T-Mobile has just announced a new monthly phone plan called Magenta Max that the company says is designed for the era of 5G.

T-Mobile claims Magenta Max is “the first and only 5G consumer smartphone plan that can’t slow you down based on how much data you use.

So no throttling.

T-Mobile says pricing is “$57 per line per month for three lines.

*****

Spotify is going hi-fi. USA Today says the popular music streaming service plans to offer a new Spotify HiFi subscription level later this year.

Spotify promised more details soon about which select markets will get Spotify HiFi later this year.

But it’s likely the price of a Spotify HiFi subscription would be more than the current $9.99 Spotify premium monthly cost.

*****

The GameStop story isn’t over yet.

The stock surged Monday as the Reddit leader known as “Roaring Kitty” said he’s buying more.

The stock rose 13 percent.