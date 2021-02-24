|
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Atrium Health Navicent the Medical Center is partnering with the Macon Housing Authority to vaccinate more seniors.
The hospital and the agency will provide on-site COVID-19 vaccinations.
The goal is to help senior residents who might not have access to transportation to get to a vaccination site.
So far, the effort has helped to vaccinate 41 residents at Dempsey apartments in Macon. Now officials plan to offer vaccinations at six more locations.
Dr. Sandy Duke — chief medical officer at Atrium Health Navicent — said “There’s not just one solution and it’s going to take a concerted effort of an entire team and an entire community of individuals.
“So we’re asking everyone in the community to identify barriers or identify opportunities that we can make the most difference and can really deliver on our for-all mission.”
With a short supply of available vaccines, the two agencies say they want to make sure doses cover people most at-risk.