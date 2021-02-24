Bibb Sheriff’s Patrol deputy saves choking infant

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —A Bibb County deputy is being called a hero after saving a choking infant.
Deputies responded to call of an unresponsive infant Wednesday, in the 900 block of Ponce De Leon Circle around 9:30 a.m.
The Sheriff’s Office says when Bibb Sheriff’s Patrol Sgt. Reginald Washington arrived on the scene, he noticed 5-week-old Stoni Edwards, was not breathing and turning red the face.
Sgt. Washington then used life saving measures by turning the baby over and giving several palm blows to the infant’s back. He was able to clear the obstruction from the airway and baby Edwards began to breath.
Deputies believe the infant was possibly choking on a formula mix.
Paramedics arrived on the scene and took baby Edwards to the Atrium Beverly Knight Olsen Children’s Hospital for treatment, but has since been discharged.