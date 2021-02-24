CNBC News Now: Home Depot’s earnings show trend of DIY projects

Listen to the content of this post:

CNBC News Now

February 23, 2021

The Dow up 15 points

The S&P added 4

The NASDAQ down 67

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell testified before Congress telling lawmakers inflation is still soft – and that the economic outlook is “highly uncertain.” That eased fears that the Central Bank could make a change to monetary policy – and helped bring the dow back from being down triple digits earlier in the session.

*****

Home Depot’s fourth-quarter earnings show that the trend of do-it-yourself projects is still going strong and that many Americans continue investing in their homes. Same-store sales grew 25 percent matching the growth rate Home Depot saw in the early days of the pandemic. And customers spent more when they visited the store too.

*****

Best Buy will pay pandemic-related bonuses to its hourly workers. The company also says it will give additional paid time off to those who get the covid-19 vaccine. Best Buy’s sales have jumped due to pandemic-related lockdowns as customers bought appliances and other electronics.