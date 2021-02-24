Daybreak to host annual sleep out in Macon, highlights homelessness

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —  Depaul USA Daybreak in Macon will host its annual Sleep Out. 

The sleep-out allows the community to visit Daybreak and sleep outside overnight in solidarity with Macon’s homeless. 

Participants will hear from speakers about their experiences with homelessness. They will also receive the typical meal served at Daybreak. 

Because of the pandemic, volunteers were unsure about the safety of hosting the event. 

Sister Theresa Sullivan says those who come to the sleepout will get the full experience of going to Daybreak every day during the pandemic. 

“Every day when people come through our yard, they are screened for COVID,” Sullivan said. “We make sure they have a test. When they come in we make sure we take your temperature then people will register, and turn in their money.”

Also, for those in quarantine or keeping a distance from others, volunteers will host a Facebook Live chat for engagement. 

Daybreak encourages people not attending to sleep in their backyards and share their experiences on the Facebook Live chat.

When: Starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 24

 

