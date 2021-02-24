UPDATE (Wednesday, February 24 at 3 p.m.): Georgia COVID-19 tracker

By
Tucker Sargent
-
0
27574
Cases reported per 100,000 people in the last two weeks as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 (Georgi Department of Public Health map)
GEORGIA COVID-19 TRACKER: UPDATED 2/24/21

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) reports 810,473 cumulative cases of COVID-19 as of 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Scroll down for maps and charts.

County* Cumulative reported cases Cases per 100K Confirmed Deaths Hospitalizations
Appling 1818 9794.73 56 157
Atkinson 759 9111.64 18 115
Bacon 1013 8882.85 26 74
Baker 157 5038.51 7 32
Baldwin 3699 8325.83 101 295
Banks 1536 7686.92 30 177
Barrow 7912 9159.21 115 557
Bartow 10054 9076.38 181 717
Ben Hill 1454 8735.36 55 147
Berrien 1003 5203.36 28 68
Bibb 12643 8309.56 342 1622
Bleckley 777 6052.34 33 45
Brantley 862 4489.12 26 67
Brooks 894 5684.49 37 85
Bryan 2452 6265.17 30 168
Bulloch 5005 6298.21 49 199
Burke 1655 7407.57 31 139
Butts 1966 7809.64 68 108
Calhoun 440 6965.33 15 72
Camden 3036 5630.15 25 115
Candler 716 6606.99 33 60
Carroll 6941 5778.44 118 287
Catoosa 5053 7347.57 58 218
Charlton 1012 7637.16 18 56
Chatham 18346 6279.09 344 1469
Chattahoochee 2646 24616.24 9 22
Chattooga 2084 8414.76 58 152
Cherokee 19997 7500.27 251 1110
Clarke 11907 9174.83 112 456
Clay 177 6199.65 3 9
Clayton 20844 6837.73 362 1211
Clinch 696 10456.73 21 63
Cobb 54939 6949.13 832 2747
Coffee 4137 9611.54 121 627
Colquitt 3270 7203.75 65 227
Columbia 10421 6569.33 146 441
Cook 1129 6474.74 35 104
Coweta 7849 5163.78 145 272
Crawford 499 4080.8 14 60
Crisp 1304 5850.42 41 148
Dade 1080 6682.34 9 51
Dawson 2532 9370.49 34 221
Decatur 2046 7772.97 53 135
DeKalb 51169 6451.33 751 4081
Dodge 1069 5244.05 56 105
Dooly 721 5380.6 28 82
Dougherty 5244 5832.82 263 950
Douglas 10748 7075.43 148 731
Early 964 9501.28 40 67
Echols 354 8919.12 2 11
Effingham 3525 5505.58 56 221
Elbert 1474 7780.42 47 118
Emanuel 1681 7417.05 51 119
Evans 725 6783.94 13 69
Fannin 1958 7439.21 51 158
Fayette 5911 5028.76 128 221
Floyd 9236 9243.76 161 778
Forsyth 15966 6322.99 141 871
Franklin 2258 9678.94 36 144
Fulton 73502 6686.98 1034 4159
Gilmer 2337 7438.65 64 190
Glascock 138 4561.98 6 19
Glynn 6293 7313.44 143 414
Gordon 5942 10236.18 91 286
Grady 1468 5982.07 43 165
Greene 1416 7565.31 45 126
Gwinnett 79706 8207.43 876 4970
Habersham 4533 9897.38 136 456
Hall 23705 11487.82 371 2228
Hancock 800 9764.43 55 98
Haralson 1602 5214.5 31 65
Harris 1970 5675.27 47 140
Hart 1634 6258.86 35 111
Heard 592 4785.77 13 37
Henry 16916 7052.27 241 493
Houston 9293 5917.64 162 635
Irwin 662 7017.92 15 78
Jackson 7927 10611.78 119 453
Jasper 626 4408.76 17 57
Jeff Davis 1218 8040.67 35 97
Jefferson 1533 10011.1 51 142
Jenkins 700 8162.31 37 79
Johnson 776 8032.29 40 93
Jones 1510 5281.38 40 142
Lamar 1232 6367.91 37 97
Lanier 476 4598.59 8 26
Laurens 3574 7556.66 134 333
Lee 1534 5118.28 44 173
Liberty 2680 4329.28 49 199
Lincoln 483 5944.62 19 47
Long 636 3193.57 11 45
Lowndes 7238 6140.25 127 339
Lumpkin 2648 7833.86 54 262
Macon 570 4388.67 22 76
Madison 2553 8460.09 37 134
Marion 370 4461.59 14 31
McDuffie 1566 7251.01 38 141
McIntosh 590 4050.25 13 50
Meriwether 1412 6717.41 49 124
Miller 608 10548.23 5 31
Mitchell 1471 6669.39 70 222
Monroe 1758 6340.39 76 170
Montgomery 705 7643.1 19 40
Morgan 1106 5779.08 13 75
Murray 3843 9545.22 66 221
Muscogee 12653 6602.97 313 999
Newton 6793 6046.07 178 562
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 24483 0 401 1176
Oconee 2707 6485.85 57 118
Oglethorpe 1106 7257.22 25 70
Paulding 9629 5580.67 143 307
Peach 1735 6337.9 43 194
Pickens 2322 6925.14 52 179
Pierce 1168 5975.95 38 121
Pike 967 5127.25 21 63
Polk 3701 8511.57 71 343
Pulaski 585 5370.42 30 50
Putnam 1658 7575.97 46 145
Quitman 75 3269.4 1 9
Rabun 1424 8383.37 36 143
Randolph 450 6662.72 31 76
Richmond 18489 9142.11 346 1217
Rockdale 5406 5692.92 122 781
Schley 200 3791.47 3 20
Screven 776 5582.73 16 62
Seminole 710 8722.36 16 62
Spalding 3578 5177.25 126 380
Stephens 2846 10809.78 70 243
Stewart 754 12302.17 21 120
Sumter 1754 5966.19 86 251
Talbot 359 5829.81 15 35
Taliaferro 94 5759.8 2 9
Tattnall 1771 6969.42 37 108
Taylor 481 6044.23 20 69
Telfair 692 4423.42 42 66
Terrell 534 6306.84 40 105
Thomas 3410 7674.82 106 332
Tift 3351 8207.2 91 404
Toombs 2765 10247.19 84 162
Towns 983 8168.52 37 118
Treutlen 617 9035 19 51
Troup 5492 7799.59 161 452
Turner 578 7157.01 29 85
Twiggs 489 6047.49 30 90
Union 1904 7515.3 62 190
Unknown 2835 0 11 44
Upson 1697 6458.12 96 160
Walker 5837 8385.29 71 241
Walton 7260 7577.18 199 439
Ware 2848 7943.55 125 324
Warren 358 6871.4 10 44
Washington 1567 7718.45 48 103
Wayne 2538 8467.34 65 250
Webster 97 3803.92 4 13
Wheeler 453 5727.65 21 35
White 2852 8980.41 62 276
Whitfield 14097 13467.79 203 688
Wilcox 453 5153.58 27 67
Wilkes 644 6431 16 63
Wilkinson 695 7792.35 23 114
Worth 1138 5649.89 55 166
 
*Based on patient’s county of residence when known

Note on charts and data: We understand DPH is backlogging past data and updating the charts on its page to the best of its ability to reflect actual dates of earliest symptom onset, positive test collection date, etc. There is a delay in symptom onset, test results being positive and those results being reported to DPH, so DPH is backlogging its data for a better understanding of the current situation. The charts and data shared here simply reflect totals from DPH as they’ve been reported by day.

 

Tests confirmed by DPH:

  • Total tests: 7,568,717 (7,096,779 reported molecular tests; 471,938 reported antibody tests)
  • Positive molecular tests: 810,743 (11.4% of total reported molecular tests are positive)
    *DPH site says only positive molecular tests are included in confirmed case count

    *Note from DPH: these data only include lab tests reported to DPH by electronic laboratory reporting (ELR) and do not represent all tests performed in Georgia. The number of positive tests in this chart will not match the number of confirmed or antigen positive cases because the case numbers include all reporting sources, not just ELR. People with a positive test often get retested and may test positive multiple times. These repeat positive tests will be counted as new positive tests, but they will not be reported as new cases.

 

Cumulative hospitalizations confirmed by DPH:

  • 55,394 across the state

 

COVID-19 related deaths confirmed by DPH:

  • 14,882 across the state

Official counts are according to The Georgia Department of Public Health’s Status Report generated at 2:54 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. The DPH page updates around 3 p.m. ET each day.

