Non-profit organization to hold diaper distribution for mothers in need

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT) — A non-profit organization — Helping Mamas — is giving away diapers to mothers in need.
Helping Mamas serves as a non-profit organization providing essential baby items and period products. The organization has been in service for around six years.
Sherita Taylor — the operations manager for Helping Mamas — says after seeing a need for diapers in Macon, they decided to provide the supply.
The organization partnered with the Southern Center for Choice Theory to house the diapers.
“For us it means showing up, showing support, giving you something tangible,” said Taylor.
Taylor also adds that Helping Mamas strives to help as many people as possible.
The Diaper Bank distribution day
- Where: Southern Center for Choice Theory on 411 Holt Ave, Macon
- When: March 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.