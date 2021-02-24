Hooked on Science: Ultimate Snowball

Listen to the content of this post:

ULTIMATE SNOWBALL

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

ALWAYS have an adult present.

ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

NEVER eat or drink anything when performing any experiment.

REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those

experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

Snow

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Scoop up enough snow to fill your hands.

STEP 2: Merge your snow-filled hands together and apply a force. Gradually increase the force while rotating your hands.

STEP 3: Once you feel resistance, smooth the surface of your snowball, throw the snowball, and observe.

STEP 4: Scoop up more snow to fill your hands.

STEP 5: Merge your snow-filled hands together and apply more force. Gradually increase the force while rotating your hands.

STEP 6: Once you feel resistance, smooth the surface of your snowball, throw the snowball, with more force, and observe. Compare the effects of different directions of pushes and pulls on the motion of the snowballs. Provide evidence of the effects of balanced and unbalanced forces on the motion of the snowballs.

EXPLANATION

Applying a force to the snowball allows some of the snow to melt. When released, the liquid refreezes, fusing the snowball together. You need a temperature of 32⁰F for the perfect snowball. The amount of force needed to melt some of your snowball increases the colder the temperature.