Laurens County School District plans outdoor prom for students

DUBLIN, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –Prom season is here and the Laurens County School District is making sure students have one this year after being canceled last year.

The district will require students get their temperature checked, and socially distance the best they can. There will also be no senior walk at the end of the prom, and students are asked to restrain from riding a party bus due to a lack of parking.

The principal of East Laurens High School, Dr. Lee Collins, says ticket sales have been slow but anticipates around 150 students to attend. He says the school’s prom will be outdoors on the football field because it has ample space and great lighting.

“We are going to have two revival tents on the football field. Even our DJ booth is going to be socially distanced from everyone,” said Principal Collins.

Principal for West Laurens High, Dr. Dewana Kemps, says juniors and seniors will celebrate at Renesdi Banquets and Events. According to Dr. Kemp, the event hall has all things necessary to make a prom, from the DJ set up to the dance floor.

“This facility is beautiful and it will eliminate the decorations we have to do,” said Dr. Kemp.

According to the owners of Renesdi, the facility can hold up to 500 people. Richard Nesbitt says he and his wife are honored to help.

“Every young person dreams of having a prom and we feel like we are the ones that are allowing them to keep that tradition in place,” said Nesbitt.

East Laurens High school prom will be May 1, with the theme “Under the Lights.”

West Laurens High school prom will be April 24, with the theme “Enchanted Evening.”

Both principals pushed for prom because they say students deserve it after canceling it last year, and it’s also a sense of normalcy.

“Our job, I think, is to balance and accommodate the situation that we are in and make sure that we are staying safe and meeting those needs,” said Collins.

Dr. Collins with East Laurens says if more than 150 students show up. Students will be broken up into two groups and given two hours each for prom.

Dr. Kemp says West Laurens will allow everyone to attend all hours.