Man arrested, found asleep at the wheel with car running

Listen to the content of this post:

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A Bibb County deputy arrested a man after responding to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of Pierce Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says when the deputy approached the vehicle, he noticed 31-year-old Stevie Jones Jr. was asleep with his foot on the brake. The vehicle was running and in the drive position, so the deputy put the vehicle in park and turned it off.

Jones Jr. told the deputy he was tired and pulled over to sleep.

During the stop, the deputy found a handgun that Jones stated was inside the vehicle. A small digital scale, a mason jar containing marijuana, and a small white box containing empty clear sandwich bags was found during the search. The deputy also found another clear bag, with marijuana on Jones.

He’s charged with Possession of a Firearm During a Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies and Possession of Substances with the Intent to Use To Manufacture Schedule I or II Controlled Substances.

Jones is currently being held, without bond.