United Way needs Read Across America volunteers

|
Listen to the content of this post:
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Read Across America starts next week, but the United Way needs volunteer readers now.
This year’s event happens virtually, allowing volunteers to record themselves reading their favorite book.
Volunteers can submit the recording for playback at schools in the community.
Mia Braswell volunteers for United Way. She says the virtual event allows them to extend their reach with the program providing a valuable experience for children.
“We can help them by just stepping in and just literally reading a book that helps to build their vocabulary, as well as, build their confidence,” Braswell said.
How to submit a recording
You have until Sunday, February 28 to submit a video. Also, you can email Madison Bishop with the United Way at mbishop@unitedwaycg.com.